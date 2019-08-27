|
Richard "Dick" Bert Nelson
Ashwaubenon - Richard "Dick" Bert Nelson, 86, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1932, in Green Bay, WI to Albert and Nellie (Christiansen) Nelson.
Dick was raised in Ashwaubenon and attended Cormier Elementary School and graduated from Nicolet High School in 1951. On November 6, 1955, he married Charlotte Holdorf in Baltimore, MD, while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. They lived in Ashwaubenon. He was employed as an Assembler for FMC for 28 years and then worked at Sasib (now Campbell Wrapper Corp.) until his retirement in 1998.
Dick enjoyed deer hunting in Wisconsin and Wyoming, attending car shows with his 1965 Buick Riviera, and traveling to see family and friends. He actively served in the American Legion Post 11 as a member of the Color Guard and was also a member of the Ashwaubenon Citizens Academy, Ashwaubenon Historical Society, and Moose Lodge #801.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte; his daughter, Debbie; sister-in-law, Joan Andrysiak; brothers-in-law, Raymond Getzel and Charles (Joann) Holdorf; nieces and nephews, Tammy (Cliff Maki) Thomas, Tina (Ric) Haupt, Susan (Howard) Herold, Kathy Getzel, Paul Getzel, Jim (Kathy) Andrysiak, Michelle (David) Fultz, Amanda Holdorf, Matthew (Stephanie) Holdorf; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregg; parents; brother, Gerald (Marie); sister-in-law, Helen Getzel; and brother-in-law, James Andrysiak.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Military honors are to follow. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Richard's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019