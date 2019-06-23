Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Oneida, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Oneida, WI
Richard "Dick" Boyea


1953 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Boyea Obituary
Richard "Dick" Boyea

Seymour - Richard "Dick" Boyea, age 65, of Seymour, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour. He was born June 26, 1953, son of the late James and Arlene (Vande Hei) Boyea.

Dick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oneida.

He drove concrete truck for Green and Gold Concrete for many years, retiring in September of 2018. Dick enjoyed the time he spent at his cottage in Florence. Watching NASCAR and doing crossword puzzles were his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed the deer hunting trips and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his siblings: Mary (Bill) Demerath, Carol (Craig) Skenadore, Bob (Judy) Boyea, and Don (fiancée, Cindy Baumgart) Boyea; sister-in-law, LuAnn Boyea; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas.

Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oneida on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. with the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Chrysostom Katamba and Deacon Bobby Doxtator officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd and Unity Hospice for the compassionate care you gave to Dick.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019
