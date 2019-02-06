|
|
Richard "Dick" Button
Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Button, 85, of Green Bay, departed this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on August 3, 1933 in Mauston, WI son of the late Percy and Amy (Couture) Button. He was a graduate of Richland Center High School Class of 1952. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1952 - 1956. He worked as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for over 35 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, wood working, and most importantly spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Julaine and five children: Lori (Brian) Houle, Lisa (John) Dougherty, Mike (Lisa) Button, Kurt (Melissa) Schuch, and Kari (Luke) Stubbs. Dick is also survived by 16 beloved grandchildren: Brady, Casey, Samantha and Sean Houle, Emilie and Sam Dougherty, Sadie Dougherty-West, Courtney, Tanner, and Josh Button, Kadyn Schuch, Anna and George Scheuchenzuber, Abi Johnson, Ashlynn and Payton Stubbs. He also has numerous extended family and friends. Dick is preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Button, a son, Bobby Button, a brother, Robert Button, and three sisters: Donna Marshall, Ihla Zwicker, and Pat Pippin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM in the Church with full military honors. Burial will be held at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Dick's family wishes to accept their deep gratitude to the Oncology Staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Green Bay Oncology Clinic for the wonderful care given to him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019