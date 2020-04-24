|
|
Richard Caelwarts
Abrams - Richard J. "Codger" Caelwarts, 82, of Abrams, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a long battle with heart complications. He was born May 29, 1937 to the late William and Lola (Hussin) Caelwarts. He married Beatrice Kamps on May 3, 1958.
Richard is survived by his wife Beatrice of 62 years; two daughters, Debbie (Chuck) Smet, Robin (Lyle) Vannieuwenhoven; three sons, Richie Caelwarts, Ty Caelwarts, Mike (Stephanie) Caelwarts; two sisters, Rosie Diring, Donna (Roger) Bolssen; five brothers, Claude (Pat) Caelwarts, Anthony (Pat) Caelwarts, Roger Caelwarts, Gerald (Pat) Caelwarts, Melvin (Doris) Caelwarts; brother-in-law, Tony Rentmaster; 5 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law; 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Madeline Caelwarts, Geraldine Fonder, Carol Rentmaster and a brother Terry Caelwarts.
Richards wishes were that there be no services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
A special thank you to brother, Roger for all his help these past months with doctors appointment. Also the nurses and staff at St. Claire Hospital, Oconto Falls, for their wonderful care and compassion in his final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020