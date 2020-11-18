1/1
Richard Carl Nitschke
1966 - 2020
Richard Carl Nitschke

Rhinelander - On November 8th, 2020 Richard Carl Nitschke passed away unexpectedly in Minocqua WI. He owned several businesses throughout his life but was most recently employed at Marinette Marine. A machinist by trade, he left Green Bay Wisconsin and joined the Army at age 18. Post military he lived in lower MIchigan, Florida, various areas of Wisconsin but most recently in Rhinelander WI with his significant other Andrea Healy. Her two children Jake and Cassidy Weinstein were very special to him.

Richard loved working with his hands and was quite the outdoorsman. Fishing was a passion, fish feared him when he was on the water. He had a loving connection with most dogs, Sparky and Dexter were two of his greatest buds.

Born January 25, 1966, he was adopted by Raymond Ernest and Jacqueline Cherie (Forchette) Nitschke (both deceased). Richard has left behind brother John Raymond Nitschke Wausau WI and sister Amy Nitschke (Jason Borseth) Powers MI as well as his nieces and nephew Jacqueline, Anna and Nathan Klaas Green Bay WI.

In 1999, Richard was blessed to be reunited with his birth family - Parents, Dale and Sandy Danielson (both deceased). Sisters and Brothers - Cheryl Danielson Quinnesec MI, Robert (Annette) Danielson Norway MI, Cindy (Graham) Donahue Florence WI, Jim (Sharon) Danielson Manitowoc WI, Danny (MIchelle) Danielson Appleton WI, Dale (Sandy) Danielson Asheville NC, Davey Danelson FonDuLac WI, Becky Danielson Neenah WI, Jerry Danielson (Deceased) and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to Julie and Ed Hanson for the help they gave to Richard these past years.

Richard was not a perfect man but he was a kind and compassionate man who always looked out for the underdog. He will be sorely missed. Due to the current pandemic, the family is postponing his "Celebration of Life" until spring of 2021 when we can all (hopefully) be together. You may leave your private condolences for the Nitschke family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
