Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
1954 - 2019
Richard Christensen Obituary
Richard Christensen

Pensacola - Richard A. Christensen of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 after a long courageous battle with illness. He was born to Elton and Dagmar Christensen February 18, 1954. He lived his entire life in Green Bay, WI with the exception of the last few months.

He was a 1973 East High Graduate. He was employed by Georgia Pacific for over 30 years until he had to retire due to illness. He was very athletic. In second grade he won the city wide free throw contest, participated in several sports all through his school years, lettered in High School and played football in college. As an adult he was on many bowling and softball teams.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Debra, daughters Rachael and Laura of Pensacola, FL, and one brother, James. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Janet Rebman, Green Bay, brothers-in-law Greg (Sue), Oconto, Scott (Ruthann) Menominee, MI, Dale (Kathy), Sturgeon Bay, and sister-in-law Rachelle Rebman, Green Bay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen, brother Gary, and father-in-law Richard Rebman.

His strength and courage were evident in how he lived his last several years. He was the best dad and husband anyone could ask for. He is greatly loved and missed by all of his family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave Green Bay, WI 54301) on Sunday, November 17 from 3-4 PM with a funeral service to follow at 4. Entombment will take place at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.

Richard's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff Santa Maria Nursing Home for all of the wonderful care he received while there.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
