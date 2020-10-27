Richard "Jim" Christensen
Richard "Jim" Christensen, 77, passed away October 22, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born September 15, 1943 to Vilroy and Beatrice (Hackstock) Christensen.
Jim was a hard-working man in all aspects of life. He worked for Nicolet Paper for more than 25 years and devoted much of his time and energy with the Oneida Methodist Church.
His love of woodworking can be seen throughout his home, giving his loved ones fond reminders of his talented crafting.
His love for his family lives on in Cheryl Christensen, his wife of 34 years. Jim found comfort and support in his sisters Connie (Richard) Chilla and Deborah (Lance) Woldt; in his nieces Sandra (José) Sanchez, Renee (Sam) Mousa and Nicole (Todd) Van Den Heuvel; his loving great-nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Scott Raymaker.
At Jim's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Unity Hospice. Their support, especially Lisa and Kathy, was so appreciated in this difficult time.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Christensen family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to extend online condolences.