Richard Cota

Richard CotaCecil - Richard L. Cota, age 83 of Cecil, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Louis and Charlotte (Borchert) Cota, born on May 5, 1937. Richard had an older sister, Beverly Antzak and a brother David (Karen) Cota. After high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force for 4 years. After discharge he worked at Fort Howard Paper in Green Bay. Richard married Kay Meyer in March of 1960. He moved to Cloverleaf Lakes and married Noreen Wentz on April 4, 1992. They enjoyed many years of traveling and entertaining at the lake. He enjoyed spending time with family, boating, and water skiing.He leaves behind a wife of 28 years, Noreen; children, Tim (Nora) Cota, Troy (Leslie) Cota, and Michelle (Rick) Knesebeck; step-children, Deb Wentz, Dan Wentz, John Slimp, and Duane (Beth) Wentz; grandchildren, Kathryn (Brian) Wolf, Hannah Knesebeck, Chandler Knesebeck, Christina (Brian) Berg, Ashley (Andy) Cota Smudde, Erica (Ryan) Miller, and Brian (Brianna) Cota; great-grandchildren, Adrianna Atkinson, Cameron Cota-Vaughan, Scarlet, Delilah, and Fiona Berg; and brother, David (Karen) Cota; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Nickolas Knesebeck; and sister, Beverly Antzak.A funeral service will be held for Richard at noon on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Rev. John Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Oconto. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service.Richard's family would like to thank the staff and nurses at ThedaCare Hospice for the compassionate care they have provided.