Richard Dean Moseng
1930 - 2020
Richard Dean Moseng

Age 90, passed August 11, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. He was born August 2, 1930 to the late Clarence & Esther Moseng.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Tappa and survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Shannon; son, Denis; sisters, Sally Schrader and Ann Rosenberg of Green Bay and brother, Clarence Moseng of Elkhart, IN as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Burial will take place in Brighton, CO.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
