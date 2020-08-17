Richard Dean Moseng



Age 90, passed August 11, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. He was born August 2, 1930 to the late Clarence & Esther Moseng.



He was preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Tappa and survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Shannon; son, Denis; sisters, Sally Schrader and Ann Rosenberg of Green Bay and brother, Clarence Moseng of Elkhart, IN as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Burial will take place in Brighton, CO.









