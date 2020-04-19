|
|
Richard (Dickie) Dellemann
Kewaunee - Richard (Dick) "Dickie" Aloys Dellemann passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020 at his home in Kewaunee. He was the son of Aloys and Gertrude (Andrastek) Dellemann, he was born on June 28, 1950 in Kewaunee.
Dickie graduated from Kewaunee High School class of 1969. He worked for Vollrath in Kewaunee for the last 20 years until his retirement on February 1, 2020.
Although he may not have had children of his own, he was surrounded by many nieces and nephews who loved and cherished him dearly. He also loved to spend time and travel with his brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews.
He is survived by siblings: Joanne VandenAvond, Green Bay; Mary (Dave) Gurnee , Appleton; Allen (Sue) Dellemann, Kewaunee; Carol Michalek, Manitowoc; Michael Dellemann, Cecil; Gary Dellemann, Kewaunee; Jean (Dave) Dax, Luxemburg; Daniel Dellemann, Kewaunee; Betty (Dellemann) Parish, Lexington, Kentucky; Beverly (Byron) Frank, Green Bay.
He is survived by his God children Scott Dellemann, Alexander Dax, Mary B. (Gurnee) Kaufman, Byron Frank Jr., Andrew (AJ) Dellemann and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aloys and Gertrude Dellemann, infant brother Steve, infant sister Ann, sister & brother in law Doris (Dellemann) Borths & Marvin Borths, brother in law's Allen Michalek, Russ Parish, and Francis VandenAvond; Grandfather Alexander Andrastek, Grandparents Mary (Blahnik-Andrastek) Hallada and Jacob Hallada, and William and Mary (Hartl) Dellemann.
Due to the mandated COVID-19 regulations, a private family gathering and viewing will be from 10:00 am-12:00pm Saturday April 25, 2020 at St. Hedwig Parish in East Krok Kewaunee. Online funeral services will be at 12:00 pm. To view the funeral services online, please search on Facebook,"Richard 'Dick' Dellemann Funeral." Burial will take place immediately after funeral services at St. Hedwig Cemetery in East Krok Kewaunee.
Cards may be sent in memory of Richard Dellemann to Buchanan Funeral Home at 1425 Ellis Street, Kewaunee, Wisconsin, 54216. Buchanan Funeral Home is assisting family and will forward cards to family. Please specify on card that they are for the family of Richard Dellemann. A full Memorial Mass will be announced and celebrated at a later date.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 25, 2020