Richard DickDe Pere - Richard Edward Dick peacefully passed away on October 21, 2020. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father. Richard was born in Topeka, Kansas on February 4, 1935. He was a beloved Husband, Dad, Papo and Great Papo. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Haller Dick. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, and high school sweetheart Diane, and his brother George Sloan.He is survived by his children, Dirk Dick (Theresa), Camille McCray, Therese Hooker (Curt), Timothy Dick (Trudi), Laurie Long, Richard Dick (Kendra), Jeanne Haller O'Connor (Craig), and John Haller.Richard and Shirley combined, have 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Richard began his career in law enforcement in 1957 when he became a Border Patrol Agent. He moved up the ranks to a long career as a Supervisory Anti-Smuggling Agent for the U.S. Immigration Service.Richard raised his family in Torrance, CA. He moved to Sho Low, AZ in 1995. In 2011 Richard and Shirley were married. Richard then moved to DePere, WI., where he lived with his beloved wife, Shirley until his passing.He loved to be surrounded by his family first and foremost. Richard loved fishing, hunting and the Green Bay Packers. His wife Shirley and he rarely missed a game.Even though our hearts are heavy, we can rest assured that he is with his Lord and Savior this very moment, rejoicing with all thoes who have gone before him.Memorial Service to be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, Green Bay, WI, Saturday October 31st. Visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 am. Service to follow.