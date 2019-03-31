|
Richard Donald Buntman
Green Bay - Richard Donald Buntman, age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Green Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born to the late Harry and Agnes (La Vallee) Buntman in Menominee, Michigan, on May 15, 1930. The family moved to Green Bay in 1938, where he attended SS. Peter & Paul School and graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged in 1952. He and Callista Ambrosius married on November 26, 1953, at St. Boniface Church in De Pere, celebrating 65 years together and raising a family of community-minded, caring children.
Dick was employed by Van's Supply and Equipment for 33 years as Sales Manager. He was most passionate about spending time with his family. He actively involved his family in building a vacation cabin in northern Wisconsin, teaching his kids carpentry skills when they were young. The family enjoyed the cabin for many years. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed camping and traveling, golfing, and RVing. For many years he and Cal spent winters in Winter Haven, Florida, with friends and enjoyed taking their grandkids on fun adventures to Disney World. His favorite hobby was woodworking, making toys and furniture for his children and grandchildren, and restoring anniversary clocks. He was active in bowling leagues and received many trophies from his teams.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Callista (Ambrosius) Buntman; five children and their families, Don (Kendra) Buntman, Debra (Robert) Pfaff, Daniel Buntman, Dawn (Tom) Leaver, and David (Kristen) Buntman. He is also loved and missed by grandchildren, Laura (Tim) Kowles, Brian Buntman, Kevin (Morgan) Buntman, Andy Pfaff, Daniel Pfaff, Jacqueline (Brian) Gomez, Wesley Buntman, Kelly (fiancé Doug) Leaver, Valerie (Keegan) Hastreiter, and Denise Leaver; five great-grandchildren, Grace Kowles, Ezra, Nolan and Alice Gomez and Alanna Hastreiter; sister, Lois (Frank) Pabst; in-laws, Jack and Pat Ambrosius, Bill and Jo Ambrosius, Rose Marie and Gary Pollatz; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by infant son, Dennis; his parents; step-father, Harold (Shorty) Francois; sisters-in-law, Elaine Webb and Lucina Richardson; and brother-in-law, Roy (Pud) Ambrosius.
Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate Dick's life on Thursday, April 4, at SS. Edward & Isadore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd., Green Bay, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. David J. Hoffman officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Memorial donations can be made to Unity Hospice, SS. Edward & Isadore Memorial Gardens, and .
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Father Dave and Carol Mueller of SS. Edwards & Isadore, Dr. Huget, and the staff of Unity Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019