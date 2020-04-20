|
|
Richard "Kickingbird" Edlund
Mountain - Richard "Kickingbird" Wayne Edlund, age 76 of Mountain, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Rick was born June 5, 1943 to the late Willis and Marion (Goddard) Edlund in Sheboygan. He moved to Green Bay when he was 11 years old and then he graduated from Green Bay West High School with the Class of 1963. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years from January of 1964 to January of 1968. He drove truck for Indianhead Trucking, hauling gasoline for many years. Rick loved his pets, especially his dog, Brownie, and his cat, Patches.
Rick is survived by his twin brother, Russell Edlund in Green Bay; a brother, George (Donna) Edlund of McNaughton; a sister, Sharon Edlund of Pulaski; a special nephew, Troy Edlund of Seymour; special great-nephew, Kyle Edlund of Seymour; niece, Shelly (Jason) La Luzerne of Green Bay; nephew, Scott (Elizabeth) Edlund of Green Bay. He is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Marion (Goddard) Edlund.
A private funeral service will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring. Rick will be interred at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to Bruce Hansen for driving Rick to his appointments. A special thank you to his caregiver Ginger, his neighbor Tom and also to HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital and its staff especially, Rachel and Laurie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020