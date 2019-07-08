|
Richard "Dick" F. Cavil
Green Bay - Richard "Dick" F. Cavil, 83, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born April 3, 1936, he is the son of the late Robert and Anna Cavil. Dick had a cocky smirk, an infectious smile and an incredible passion for life. His drive and unstoppable appetite for competition started at the early age of 15, competing in boxing. Dick was a six-time WI State Gold Glove Champion Boxer. In the early 1960's he was asked to turn pro but his wife told him he needed to get a real job to support his family. After his boxing career ended he started his own business, "Cavil's Auto Sales".
Richard will be deeply missed by his daughters, Victoria "Tori" Cavil and Dawn (Jeff) Harris; son, Gregg Cavil; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Davis, Alissa (Gary) Crawford, Bridget DeGrave, Kristina (Ryne) Eberle, and Marissa (Mike Borremans) Cavil; great-grandchildren, Donavyn, Brielle, Caleb, Emily, Ella, and Nora; and honorary dad to Keri.
Further survived by siblings, Aline Strehlow, Beverly Alberts and Cathy (Steve) Boguski; nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his son, Steve "Beav" Cavil; ex-wife, LaVerne Cavil; son-in-law, Gary Heuvelmans; brother, Robert "Sonny" Cavil; and sister, Marion Cavil.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1pm until the time of the service at 3pm. Burial in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to his sister, Aline and the staff of Unity Hospice who took excellent care of Richard.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019