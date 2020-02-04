|
|
Richard F. "Jay" Jameson
Howard - Richard F. "Jay" Jameson, 81, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Tender Hearts Assisted Living in Howard.
Jay, son of Jessup and Lucille (Schultz) Jameson, was born on September 22, 1938 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1956. Following high school, Jay began work at the American Can Company for two years prior to joining the U.S. Marine Corps. Jay served for three years and then continued working at the American Can Company for twelve and a half years. It was there that he met his lovely wife, Lynn Mary (Kulhanek). Jay and Lynn were married in 1964 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage until Lynn's death in 2006.
In 1969, Jay began a career at the University Wisconsin-Green Bay in the capacity of security officer, police officer, and finished his career as Director of Security and Safety for 24 years.
Jay is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kim Jameson, Howard, and their children, Brooke and Morgan; a daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and David Lewer, Waseca, MN, and their children, John, Owen and Jay; a daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Chad Guns, Sparta, and their children, Haydn, Ella and Nate. He is also survived by a brother, Robert (Barbara) Jameson of Manitowoc; and sister-in-law, Missy (Jim) Elmer of Green Bay.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn; his parents, Jessup and Lucille Jameson; and his in-laws, Bernard and Marion Kulhanek.
Jay loved spending time with his family, especially his eight grandchildren. He was also a sports fanatic, whether watching his children's sporting events and cheering on all Wisconsin teams, especially the Green Bay Packers.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 8; followed by the Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Howard. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Jay's family would like to thank the staff of Tender Hearts Assisted Living and the nurses at Heartland Hospice, especially to Jen for all her special care and for always checking on Dad.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020