Richard F. NeisiusGreen Bay - Richard F. Neisius, 68, of Green Bay, beloved husband of Gaye (Guelette) Neisius, departed this life on August 11, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.Rick was born on May 14, 1952 in Wabeno son of the late James and Patricia (Gulbins) Neisius. He worked as a Baker at 41 Truck Stop and also enjoyed baking in his spare time. He enjoyed reading and watching Westerns, Sherlock Holmes, the Three Stooges. Rick also collected Tarzan Comic Books.He is survived by his wife Gaye and their son, Frank. Rick leaves two sisters, Janet Neisius and Catherine (Larry Cottrell) Rossal. He leaves a niece Kelsey (Codie) Wilson, a nephew Kyle (Andrea) Collar, and a sister-in-law, Wendy Guelette, brother-in-law, Lee Collar along with extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Guy Guelette.All services are private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Ambrose Cemetery in Wabeno, WI. The family would like to give a special thank you to Crossroad Nursing Home and Aurora Bay Care for their care and concern. Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions of Green Bay has been entrusted with arrangements.