|
|
Richard F. "Bob" Ristow
Abrams - Robert F. "Bob" Ristow, 73, Abrams, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday April 23, 2019 at a local hospital. Bob was born May 15, 1945 in Oconto to Herman and Saderine (Mittag) Ristow . He graduated from Oconto High School. In 1991, Bob was united in marriage to Joyce Hugo in Oconto. Bob was employed by Cruisers in Oconto for more than 30 years and retired as a supervisor. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and working in his yard.
Robert is survived by his wife, Joyce; a son Roger (Ann) Ristow; two grandchildren, Rachel and Riley four step children, Bill (Tammy) Hugo, Ronald (Wanda) Hugo, Lisa Hugo, Kim Hugo; eight step grandchildren, Tiffany, Casey, Brittany, Alicia, Samantha, Nicholas, Tara and Alyssa; seven great grandchildren, Nolan, Jackson, Bryson, Violet, McKenzie, Landon and Ashton; a brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Ristow; a sister, Luann (Ted) Pasternak; many other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by a son Michael and his parents.
Friends may call at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 716 Madison St, Oconto, on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church with the Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at rhodescharapata.com.
Bob's family would like to thank the members of Oconto Rescue as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at Bellin Hospital-Oconto for their care and compassion.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019