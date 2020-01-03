|
Richard Francis "Dick" Blozinski
Green Bay - Richard Francis "Dick" Blozinski, 90, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born March 22, 1929 to Michael and Cecelia (Wozniak) Blozinski in Green Bay.
Richard graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1948 and attended UW-Stout. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in January of 1951 and served two years at Camp Carson, CO.
Richard married Jean Verhagen on July 3, 1951. She preceded him in death in February of 1969. He then married the love of his life, Margaret Rifleman on April 3, 1970.
Richard was employed as manager of West Side Lumber and Fuel for 11 years; then as Maintenance Manager at Fort Howard Paper Company, retiring in 1995 after 32 years. He was a member of St. Jude Parish where he formerly sang in both the adult and funeral choirs for many years. Richard also sang earlier with Barbershoppers and with the M&M Singers for 11 years. He was also a member of the Green Bay Moose Lodge. Richard was a very talented wood-worker, gardener, and made the best beer in town!
Richard and Margaret loved to travel, having gone to almost every state and about 33 countries. They also spent many winters in Panama City Beach, FL.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret; seven children: Mark (Kathy) Blozinski, Green Bay; Susan (Chuck) Guta, Kennesaw, GA; Charles Blozinski, Harbor, OR; Judith (Tom) Brosig, Green Bay; Paula (Don) Heupel, Germantown, WI; Patricia Wilson, Marietta, GA; and Michael (Rachel) Rifleman, Green Bay; 16 grandchildren, Erin (Pablo) Birman, Emily and Mallory Blozinski, Crystal Guta, John, Brian and Michael Blozinski, Lucas (Maggie) Brosig, Weston, Mitchell and Madeline Heupel, Samuel and Margaret Wilson, Jennifer (Josh) Ronsman, Anne and Jacob Rifleman; great-grandchildren, Kai Brosig, Levi Brosig, Francesca Birman, Katarina Birman and Owen Ronsman; sisters-in-law, Delores Skelt and Carol Bourque; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean; his parents; two brothers, David (Arbutus) Blozinski, and Robert (Julie) Blozinski; his sister, Virginia; sister-in-law, Beatrice (William) Lampen; and brothers-in-law, Richard Skelt, Clayton Bourque, and Lucien Bourque.
Visitation will be at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Allouez Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Emerald Bay Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers the family has established a memorial fund to benefit the in Richard's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020