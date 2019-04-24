Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Richard "Dick" Francois


1948 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Francois Obituary
Richard "Dick" Francois

Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Francois, 70, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at Bishop's Court in Green Bay.

Dick was born on September 7, 1948 in Green Bay, son of the late Henry and Margaret (Vanderlinden) Francois. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Dick retired after 34 years of service with Wisconsin Public Service where he worked as an after hours dispatcher. In his spare time Dick was an avid Golfer and loved spending time with his granddaughters.

He is survived by two daughters: Beth Francois and Katie Francois along with two granddaughters, Justice Francois and Madison Balza. Dick also leaves his siblings: Henry (Peggy) Francois, Darlene (Art) Walters, and Sally (Art) Kozloski, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death a brother, Bill (Patricia) Francois.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th from 4 - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
