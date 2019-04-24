Richard "Dick" Francois



Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Francois, 70, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at Bishop's Court in Green Bay.



Dick was born on September 7, 1948 in Green Bay, son of the late Henry and Margaret (Vanderlinden) Francois. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Dick retired after 34 years of service with Wisconsin Public Service where he worked as an after hours dispatcher. In his spare time Dick was an avid Golfer and loved spending time with his granddaughters.



He is survived by two daughters: Beth Francois and Katie Francois along with two granddaughters, Justice Francois and Madison Balza. Dick also leaves his siblings: Henry (Peggy) Francois, Darlene (Art) Walters, and Sally (Art) Kozloski, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death a brother, Bill (Patricia) Francois.



Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th from 4 - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary