|
|
Richard Fredrick
De Pere - Richard A. Fredrick, 81, De Pere, passed away at home with family at his side on Monday evening, August 26, 2019. The son of Maurice and Alice (Schallenberger) Fredrick was born on March 10, 1938. On April 8, 1957, Richard married Mary Banks in Orlando, Florida. They raised three children together.
Richard spent most of his career at Badger Sheet Metal Works as a supervisor. He enjoyed shooting clays and spending time outdoors, tending to his yard and his gardens.
He is survived by his children, Gail (Mark) Peterson, Kevin (Sherri) Fredrick, Rebecca (Quince) Porter; grandchildren, Noah Peterson, Riley and Benjamin Fredrick, and Brady Keyser. Richard is further survived by his siblings and other extended family members.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Alice; his wife of nearly three decades, Mary; siblings and other members of his extended family.
Family and friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019. A short prayer service will conclude the evening at 5:00 with Pastor Vernon Heim officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Oneida.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be donating memorials to Zion Lutheran Church in Oneida. To send online condolences to the Fredrick family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019