Richard G. (Dick, Boom) Konop
Green Bay - Richard G. (Dick, Boom) Konop passed away on April 7, 2020. Dick was born April 10, 1943, to Marcella (Konop) and George Konop. Dick graduated from Premontre High School in 1961. He served in the United States Air Force as a jet mechanic and was stationed in New Jersey. He met Gerri Ludwiczak in New Jersey and they married in 1966, divorcing in 1973, though they remained in contact. Dick was a Green Bay Firefighter until his retirement in 1997, retiring as a Captain.
Dick enjoyed building "Hot Rods" and teasing various bartenders throughout NE WI. Dick was a kind and generous "curmudgeon". Gruff on the outside, but always willing to help anyone in need. He was always quick with the funny comment and enjoyed making others laugh. Dick's true joy was spending time and talking with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his 3 children, Rick (Tracy), Trish (Dave) and Kerri; grandchildren, Ryan, Richard and Broden; great grandchildren, Ethan, Connor and Owen. He is also survived by his sister Peg and brothers Gary and Jim along with his nephew Steve and nieces Jennifer, Molly and Marcie.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Gerri Konop; mother Marcie (Konop) Konop and father George Konop.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, 2121 Riverside Dr., Green Bay at 11:30 a.m. Masks are recommended. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Special thanks to the team at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center.