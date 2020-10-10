Richard G. Nichols
formerly of Green Bay - Richard G. Nichols, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1959 in Green Bay to the late Arnold and Myra (Kuckenbecker) Nichols. Rick was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from NWTC in 1982 with a degree in welding. Rick worked for many years in metal manufacturing and heavy equipment. He enjoyed his horses and in his earlier years motorcycles. Rick loved spending time with his grandchildren. He always did what he thought was best.
He is survived by his children, Cassandra (Tonia) (nee Nichols) Judkins; Kelly Nichols, Kimberly Nichols and Karl (Cassandra) Nichols; grandchildren, Derrik LaRock, Jenifer LaRock, Emmalie Nichols, Anthony Pierce, Natalee Nichols and Areana Nichols; special family members, Alisha Remedi, Krystal Remedi and Annelisa; sister, Sharon Zube; and many other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Drais and Doris Nichols.
A private funeral service will take place. Burial is at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.