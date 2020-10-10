1/1
Richard G. Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. Nichols

formerly of Green Bay - Richard G. Nichols, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1959 in Green Bay to the late Arnold and Myra (Kuckenbecker) Nichols. Rick was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from NWTC in 1982 with a degree in welding. Rick worked for many years in metal manufacturing and heavy equipment. He enjoyed his horses and in his earlier years motorcycles. Rick loved spending time with his grandchildren. He always did what he thought was best.

He is survived by his children, Cassandra (Tonia) (nee Nichols) Judkins; Kelly Nichols, Kimberly Nichols and Karl (Cassandra) Nichols; grandchildren, Derrik LaRock, Jenifer LaRock, Emmalie Nichols, Anthony Pierce, Natalee Nichols and Areana Nichols; special family members, Alisha Remedi, Krystal Remedi and Annelisa; sister, Sharon Zube; and many other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Drais and Doris Nichols.

A private funeral service will take place. Burial is at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved