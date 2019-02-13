|
Richard (Dick) J. Ashley
Howard - Richard (Dick) J. Ashley, 93, Village of Howard passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born in Suamico on Aug. 9, 1925 to the late Oliver and Martha (Martell) Ashley. Dick married Rose Mary Hussin on May 10, 1946 at St. John the Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on Sept. 24, 2016. They together celebrated 70 years of marriage. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1947. Dick was employed at Wisconsin Public Service for 39 years retiring in 1985. He was always proud to say he was retired almost as long as he worked.
Richard enjoyed gardening, yardwork and making English toffee. He also helped out at funeral dinners at St. John the Baptist Church. Dick and Rose Mary also enjoyed their trailer home for over 50 years at Popp's Resort in Crivitz where they had many friends and good times. His Catholic faith was important to him and he prayed the rosary every day for family and those in need. He was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters.
Survivors include his daughter, Connie (Patrick) Polasik; two very special granddaughters, Shanie (T.J.) Williams and Erin (Andrew) Aschenbrenner; four great grandchildren, Presley (7) and Brooks (4) Aschenbrenner; Berkeley (4) and Brystal (2) Williams. His "babies" meant the world to him and he wanted to be sure they were well taken care of after his passing. Further survived by sisters-in-law, Sally (Ron) Treml and Donna Ashley; godson, Gerald Ashley.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Rose Mary; sisters, Delores (Stanley) Tomchek, Rosella (Archie) Van Den Elzen, Patricia (Chet Wielgus, Cliff) Noth; brother Russell Ashley; sisters-in-law, Ione (Bill Delvoye, John) Bukowski, Marcella (Donald) Calewarts and other relatives of the Hussin and Ashley families.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Lane and Glendale Ave.) on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. John Bergstadt officiating. Military Honors to follow. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the caregivers at Cardinal Ridge Residential Care and Unity Hospice (Tara) for their care and concern given. It will never be forgotten. Also a special thanks to those who visited Dad frequently and to Sally and Ron Treml for assisting in Dad's care the past several years.
Dad,
What I'd give if I could say "Hello Dad" in the same old way. I already miss your smile, your daily calls and the chats we had. I can only imagine what it will be like to be reunited with you and Mom in Paradise.
I love You
Connie
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019