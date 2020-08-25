Richard J. "Dick" Healy
De Pere - Richard J. "Dick" Healy, 59, passed away on his birthday, August 23, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born August 23, 1961, to John and Helen (VerHaagh) Healy. Richard graduated from East De Pere High School with the Class of 1979. Shortly after, he moved to Georgia where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, going to the range and having a cocktail swinging on the porch while solving the world's problems. Richard was passionate about working out and his health. He loved going to the beach, cheering on his Packers in Bulldog Country, waxing, tuning up and driving his 1968 Corvette "Sassy". Most of all, he cherished times spent with family and friends. He returned to Green Bay in 2017, with his beloved daughter, his Georgia Peach, Jenna. A lifelong handyman, he was currently employed by Valley Cabinet.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Jenna (Jordan Laabs) Healy, De Pere; his step-daughter, Danielle (Drew) Mowery, Knoxville, TN; his mother, Helen Healy; siblings, Bob (Kathy Vander Kinter), Don (Christina), Ken (Kristie), Dave (Tammy), and Mary (Glen Kuchenbecker) Thompson; close family friends, Missy and Eric Anckersen, Brian and Lisa Bentsen; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Healy; a brother-in-law, Kenny "KT" Thompson; many relatives and friends.
The family invites you to celebrate Richard's life from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Suster's Arcade, 117 N. Wall St., Denmark. There will be a sharing of memories at 2:00 p.m. and a meal would be served at 3:00 p.m. To send online condolences please visit www.prokowall.com
Richard's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Bellin Hospital and friends and family for the positive thoughts and prayers.