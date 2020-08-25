1/1
Richard J. "Dick" Healy
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. "Dick" Healy

De Pere - Richard J. "Dick" Healy, 59, passed away on his birthday, August 23, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born August 23, 1961, to John and Helen (VerHaagh) Healy. Richard graduated from East De Pere High School with the Class of 1979. Shortly after, he moved to Georgia where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, going to the range and having a cocktail swinging on the porch while solving the world's problems. Richard was passionate about working out and his health. He loved going to the beach, cheering on his Packers in Bulldog Country, waxing, tuning up and driving his 1968 Corvette "Sassy". Most of all, he cherished times spent with family and friends. He returned to Green Bay in 2017, with his beloved daughter, his Georgia Peach, Jenna. A lifelong handyman, he was currently employed by Valley Cabinet.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Jenna (Jordan Laabs) Healy, De Pere; his step-daughter, Danielle (Drew) Mowery, Knoxville, TN; his mother, Helen Healy; siblings, Bob (Kathy Vander Kinter), Don (Christina), Ken (Kristie), Dave (Tammy), and Mary (Glen Kuchenbecker) Thompson; close family friends, Missy and Eric Anckersen, Brian and Lisa Bentsen; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Healy; a brother-in-law, Kenny "KT" Thompson; many relatives and friends.

The family invites you to celebrate Richard's life from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Suster's Arcade, 117 N. Wall St., Denmark. There will be a sharing of memories at 2:00 p.m. and a meal would be served at 3:00 p.m. To send online condolences please visit www.prokowall.com.

Richard's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Bellin Hospital and friends and family for the positive thoughts and prayers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Suster's Arcade
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Suster's Arcade
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved