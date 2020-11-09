1/1
Richard J. Kellerman
Richard J. Kellerman

Stevens Point - Richard J. Kellerman age 92, of Stevens Point, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at The Lodge of Whispering Pines in Plover, where he had resided with his wife Lucille since August.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard and his wife Lucille, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:30 - 10:45 AM Tuesday at the church. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Richard was born December 24, 1927 in Milwaukee, the son of Arnold and Lillian (Chosa) Kellerman. He attended St. Norbert College before entering the United States Army on April 17, 1946 at Ft. Sheridan, IL. He served his country as a small arms tech earning TEC5. He was honorably discharged October 7, 1947 from Ft Lawton, WA. He returned to college at UW-Madison and earned his pharmacy degree. He moved to Stevens Point and began working at Taylor Pharmacy as an intern. He moved on to Holt Pharmacy before opening Kellerman Pharmacy in 1966. He owned and operated the store until retiring in 1995. Dick married Thelma Plouff August 22, 1949, she passed away in 1976. He married Lucille (Greene) Oertel on April 15, 1989. Dick enjoyed bowling, golfing, puzzles, and flower gardening.

Dick is survived by his family: Linda Roede, Richard (Kathy) Kellerman Jr; Craig (Marcia) Kellerman; Laura (Brian) Eartly; Christina "Tina" (David) Koller. Niece: Cindy (Tom) Tepp and Nephew Michael Greene. 9 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. His brother: Jack (Alice) Kellerman and his sister: Joan Orde. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Thelma, his second wife Lucille passed away on the 1st of November, two days before Dick, and daughter Lisa.

In lieu flowers, donations to the Portage County Library or Stevens Point Ascension Hospice may be made in Dick's honor.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
Funeral services provided by
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
