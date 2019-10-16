Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1167 Kenwood Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1167 Kenwood Street
Richard J. Klaus


1961 - 2019
Richard J. Klaus Obituary
Richard J. Klaus

Green Bay - Richard J. Klaus, age 58, Green Bay, passed away on October 15, 2019. He was born February 8, 1961 to the late Gerald and Erma (Monfils) Klaus. Richard was employed at Melotte Distributing for over 30 years. In 1986, he married Donna Kirchenwitz in Zachow, WI. Some things Richard enjoyed were camping, fishing and spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donna; three children, Alex (Jessica), Amanda, John (Alia); one grandson, Killian; two siblings David (Jeanette) Klaus and Jane (Gerald) Prevost; mother-in-law, June Kirchenwitz; one brother-in-law; three sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, James Klaus and father-in-law, Roger Kirchenwitz.

Visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1167 Kenwood Street, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Christopher Johnson officiating.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Richard's family at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
