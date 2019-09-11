|
Richard J. "Rip" Radecki
Pulaski - Richard J. "Rip" Radecki, 93, of Pulaski, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, at Country Villa in Pulaski. The son of John and Bertha (Czajkowski) Radecki was born June 23, 1926, in Hofa Park and was a 1944 graduate of Pulaski High School. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII. Rip worked for many years at Pulaski State Bank, where he began his career as a teller and retired as Vice-President. He was very proud of his hometown. He served as Village President, delivered Meals on Wheels, owned Home Dairy, and worked for the village water department for many years. Rip earned his pilot license later in life and enjoyed flying with friends. He loved big gardens and, in retirement, had a hobby farm. Eventually he became a "snowbird," wintering in Florida for several years. He loved dogs.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter: Abbot Dane Radecki O.Praem., De Pere, Rod (Cheryl) Radecki, Pulaski and Lori (Roger) Hudson, Chase; three grandchildren: Brett Radecki, Joshua (Dinah) Hudson and Nicole (James) Littlefield; three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Aliyah and Miles; one brother, Leonard (Janet) Radecki, Howard; sister-in-law, Sue Radecki, Santa Fe, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey Radecki; two brothers: Art (Ann) Radecki and Chester Radecki; two sisters, Jean (Bob) Schuppe and Lucille (Bob) LeMense.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at SS. Edward and Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, Green Bay (Flintville), from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church with his son, Abbot Dane, presiding, followed by military honors by the Pulaski Area Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Pulaski Community Pantry.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Country Villa and Unity Hospice for their personal and tender care.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019