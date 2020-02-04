Resources
Richard John "Dick" Denis

De Pere - Richard J. Denis, age 87, of De Pere, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born Feb. 21, 1932, in De Pere, to the late Lewis and Johanna (Vercauteren) Denis. On May 22, 1954, he married the love of his life, as well as his roller skating and dance partner, Patricia Mae Geitner at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. Richard was raised on the family farm, and his brother Roger and he later took over the farm together. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, De Pere. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, snowmobiling, traveling, spending time at the cottage and playing SKIPO and Canadian Rummy with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, James (Barbara) Denis, Terri (Michael) Majeski, Lori (Ken) Leonhard, Julie (John) Malchak; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Pat) Denis and Roger (Nancy) Denis.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Johanna, in-laws John and Alvina Geitner and brother Lee (Eunice) Denis.

Visitation at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Friday, February 7, from 9:00am until 10:45am. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church with the Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating and Rev. Robert Kabat as homilist. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Our family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers at Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice as well as to Fr. Bob Kabat for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
