Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
1963 - 2019
Richard K. Harkins Obituary
Richard K. Harkins

Ashwaubenon - Richard K. Harkins, age 56 of Ashwaubenon, died unexpectedly Monday, December 2, 2019 while visiting his parents in Florida.

He was born on September 4, 1963 in Milwaukee, son of Richard and June (Kellett) Harkins. Rich was a graduate of Horicon High School with the class of 1981. On April 26, 1986 he married Shelly LeFevre at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Green Bay. Rich was a loving father and a one of a kind friend. He represented the truest meaning of compassion and respect. Rich shared his warmth with everyone. He was employed in logistics with JBS, but his most cherished job was being a father. He was a lifelong Packer fan. Rich loved woodworking, camping and being outdoors. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and was a craft beer connoisseur.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Shelly Harkins; two children, Jesika Harkins and Jacob Harkins, all of Ashwaubenon; his parents, Richard and June Harkins, Watertown; two brothers, Michael (Kathy) Harkins, Florida and Patrick (Tracey) Harkins, Suamico; one sister, Peggy (Randy) Kramer, Watertown; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Al and Dottie LeFevre. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Rich was preceded in death by his grandparents and one sister-in-law, Julie LeFevre.

A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Rich from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. A time for sharing stories and memories will be held at 6:00 PM. Cremation has taken place and Rich will be laid to rest at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may be shared with Rich's family by visiting his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
