Richard K. Krawze, Sr.
Laona - Richard Keith "Dick" Krawze Sr., age 79, of Laona, WI passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020. Dick was born in Laona on January 22nd, 1941, the son of the late Chester and Ardis (Kielman) Krawze. Dick graduated from Laona High School in 1959. On December 30th, 1961, he married Susan "Sue" Novak at St. Leonard's Catholic Church in Laona.
Dick's distinguished career in the lumber industry started in 1961, in the flooring mill at Connor Lumber and Land. In the spring of 1969, with his brother-in-law Richard Connor, they started Pine River Lumber in Long Lake, Wisconsin. It began with an old hand-set mill and evolved to multiple business enterprises. Pine River Lumber employed over 350 employees at its peak. Dick would contribute Pine River Lumber's accomplishments to the hardworking and dedicated employees. After 38 successful years, he retired from the lumber operations, but remained involved buying, selling, and managing land.
Dick had built many lifelong friendships from his work in the forest industry. Dick never stopped promoting and advocating for the logging and sawmill industries. He put on uncounted miles within the region and took many trips to Washington D.C. to attend meetings and educate politicians. He took an active role in local and national organizations to ensure this industry thrives for future generations. Dick served as the first President of the Lake States Lumber Association. He was on the Board of Directors for the Forest County Hardwood Federation and a longtime member of the National Hardwood Lumber Association.
Dick was humbled to receive recognition throughout his career, especially the Merit Award in 2005 from the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. This award is given in recognition of the outstanding service to the forest products industry in the Lake States Region, and for special achievement in furthering the conservation, utilization, development, and perpetuation of the northern forest and the industries therein.
When Dick wasn't working, he was actively involved with the local community. He served on the Laona School Board, was an inaugural member of the Padus Gun Club, and former Trail Boss of the 100 Mile Snowmobile Club. You would find Dick the first weekend of August every summer with a ladle in hand, preparing the meal for the annual Community Soup as a proud member of the Laona Lions Club. He will be missed at the 100-year celebration next summer.
Dick spent his personal time snowmobiling, making maple syrup, gardening, and as an avid outdoorsman. He never missed a day of hunting turkey, deer, or bear alongside his best friend, John "Bucky" Novak. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends at deer camp throughout the years. Dick was especially fond of the bear hunting crew and knows he will be forever missed by them. For close to four decades, Dick spent every October elk hunting, which was his favorite sport of all. Elk season in Idaho started every year on October 10th; it's only suitable he's laid to rest on his favorite day of the year.
Dick will forever be revered as a selfless man. He cared for his family, friends, and community generously. If you needed advice or a helping hand, you could always reach Dick on his cell phone, which would sound with his distinctive elk bugle ringtone. Over morning coffee in town, around the campfire, or at any community event, Dick shared his many memorable stories with those around him.
Dick and Sue raised their family next to his dad's farm in Laona and he was happy to come back home to the farm in his late years. Dick was proud of his children and their many accomplishments. Some would say each one of his kids are just like him, just with different names. As a grandfather, he was grateful to spend time with his grandkids on vacations, at the farm, and at the lake. Many fond memories and stories were shared throughout the years during holidays and at Sunday afternoon family meals. "Long story short" (as Dick would say), we will miss his animated storytelling.
Dick is survived by his four children, Amy Lafferty of Cavour, Stanley (Jacqueline) Krawze of Laona, Richard Jr. (Claire) Krawze of Laona, and Chester Krawze of Appleton; ten grandchildren, Justin (Kari) Lafferty, Jacob Sr. (Kara), Jennifer, Catherine (Maxwell) Wolosyn, Erica, Elizabeth, Grace, Karley, Alyssa and Nadia Mentz; four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Liliana, Jacob Jr., and Stosh; brother Joe (Kay) Krawze, brother-in-law Frank Mohr, sister Marilyn (Ward) Leach; sisters-in-law Mary Anne (Richard) Connor, and Jane (Bruce) Belland, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Susan, his parents, Chester and Ardis, in-laws Stanley and Anne (Baltus) Novak, granddaughter Hannah, and sister Judy Mohr.
A walk through visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10th from 10am to 1pm at St. Leonard's Catholic Church in Laona. A Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family and closest friends to follow. Interment will be at the Laona Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com