Richard "Dick" Keyser
- - Richard "Dick" Keyser, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family due to genetic emphysema. He was born October 31, 1945 in Green Bay to Alfred and Alberta (Gevers) Keyser. On April 3, 1970, Dick married Jeanne (Agen) at St Paul Catholic Church, Wrightstown.
For 37 years Dick worked at the US Paper Mill in many capacities but he retired as the Power Engineer. Dick was an avid hunter, gardener, and woodworker. He always enjoyed listening to the old Country & Western music. Family was his greatest love; whether it was the family get togethers, teaching the grandchildren to mow the lawn, going to sporting events, being an active supporter in any and all activities the grandchildren were involved in, or being the reluctant traveler with Jeanne- though he always enjoyed the trips once there.
Dick is survived by his wife Jeanne; children: Tim (Helga), Jason (Alicia), and Sarah; grandchildren: Reese, Tayah, Chloe, Courtney, and William; his siblings: Don (Mary Lou), Tom (Mary), Mary (Pat) Rickert, and Bill; He is further survived by his numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Alberta; brothers: Harvey, Jim, Fritz, Johnny, and Joey; and sisters: Kitty, Shirley, Helen, and Margie.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00 to 6:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's name to the Alpha-1 Foundation or the National Emphysema Foundation.
There are so many people who have been there for Dick and his family and we thank you for that but most importantly we wish to thank Jet ICU for getting Dick home, the Villages Regional Hospital, and to Unity Hospice for all their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019