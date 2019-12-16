|
Richard "Dick" Kresky
Port Wing - Richard "Dick" Kresky, 78, longtime Port Wing resident, died peacefully, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Marinette, WI, May 13, 1941, the son of Stanley and Elizabeth (Greim) Kresky.
He graduated from West High School in Green Bay, WI, he went on to earn his BS degrees in History and Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Dick was united in marriage to his love, Sherie Krauss, April 4, 1964 and they celebrated fifty-five years of marriage before his passing.
He worked at the executive level in food service management at Stouffer's frozen foods, and eventually retired as Senior Vice President from Marriott Corporation. He also served as President of the Society for Food Service Management, a business consultant for many clients, a board member of several companies including Follett Corporation, as well as a special education program at Target Community & Educational Services, Inc. (Target). After official retirement he served as President of the South Shore Education Foundation for 10 years, and is an Eagle Scout. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherie Kresky, Port Wing, WI; sons, Tim (Ann) Kresky, Mason, OH, and Tom (Christie) Kresky, Monroe, OH; grandchildren, Kit, Sam, Kaitlyn and Alyssa Kresky; and brother, Michael (Bridgette) Kresky, of CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Dick's name to the South Shore Education Foundation, c/o SSEF, P.O. Box 62, Port Wing, WI 54865.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 East 5thStreet, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019