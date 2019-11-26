Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Kroll


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Kroll Obituary
Richard "Dick" Kroll

Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Kroll, 87, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born July 23, 1932, to Benjamin and Gerald (Lambert). On January 30, 1954, he married Alice Biemeret. The union was blessed with five sons. Alice passed away November 9, 1988. Dick found love again, marrying Margaret (Reimer) Boyce on March 16, 1995. The couple enjoyed wintering in Sun City, Arizona.

Dick enjoyed fishing with his sons, shooting trap, playing cards, shaking dice and golfing. He retired as a foreman from Moore Response Graphics and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Kroll; five sons Russell (Joni) Kroll, Jeffrey (Barbara) Kroll, Bill Kroll, Tom Kroll and Ron (Cindy) Kroll; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-children, Gregory Boyce, Barbara (Mark) Patton, Laura (Perry) Robinson, Charles "Chuck" Boyce and Stacie (James) Strenn; 8 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife Alice, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Kroll; a step-son, William Boyce and a granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Sr. Marla Clercx officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -