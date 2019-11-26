|
|
Richard "Dick" Kroll
Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Kroll, 87, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born July 23, 1932, to Benjamin and Gerald (Lambert). On January 30, 1954, he married Alice Biemeret. The union was blessed with five sons. Alice passed away November 9, 1988. Dick found love again, marrying Margaret (Reimer) Boyce on March 16, 1995. The couple enjoyed wintering in Sun City, Arizona.
Dick enjoyed fishing with his sons, shooting trap, playing cards, shaking dice and golfing. He retired as a foreman from Moore Response Graphics and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Kroll; five sons Russell (Joni) Kroll, Jeffrey (Barbara) Kroll, Bill Kroll, Tom Kroll and Ron (Cindy) Kroll; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-children, Gregory Boyce, Barbara (Mark) Patton, Laura (Perry) Robinson, Charles "Chuck" Boyce and Stacie (James) Strenn; 8 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife Alice, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Kroll; a step-son, William Boyce and a granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Sr. Marla Clercx officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019