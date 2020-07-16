Richard L. (Dick) Andrews
Suamico - Richard L. (Dick) Andrews, 89, Suamico, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 and has gone home to be with his wife, Viola. He was born on May 23, 1931 to Carlton and Josephine (Hansen) Andrews Sr. in Green Bay, WI. Richard married Viola Hussin on October 30, 1950 at Annunciation Church. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2014.
Richard served both in the Air Force and Army and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Suamico VFW and also the Knights of Columbus. He was past president of the Knight Riders Snowmobile Club was famous for being Santa in the Howard-Suamico Christmas parade. He enjoyed many years camping in Crivitz and Gresham. Richard enjoyed Friday night family get togethers for 25 years.
Survivors include his children, Sue (Reed) Woodward, Pulaski; Randy (Teresa) Andrews, Suamico; Kelly (Dennis) Bristol, Abrams; Holly Jorgensen (special friend Scott Vender Kelen), Green Bay; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, brothers, Jerry (Darlene) Andrews, Carlton Andrews Jr., Darrell Andrews; sisters-in-law, June and Vera Andrews; and very special neighbors, Mark, Michelle, and Ward.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Viola; his parents; sister Delores Parr; brothers Lyle and Don Andrews; and sisters-in-law Diane and Mary Ann Andrews.
Service and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.