Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gollnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Gollnick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard L. Gollnick Obituary
Richard L. Gollnick

Green Bay - Richard L. Gollnick, 77, Green Bay, passed away from complications of Parkinson's on Friday May 24, 2019.

Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere from 4:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Full Military honors at 7:00pm. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to the Micheal J. Fox Foundation. A full obituary will appear Tuesday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now