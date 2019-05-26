|
|
Richard L. Gollnick
Green Bay - Richard L. Gollnick, 77, Green Bay, passed away from complications of Parkinson's on Friday May 24, 2019.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere from 4:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Full Military honors at 7:00pm. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to the Micheal J. Fox Foundation. A full obituary will appear Tuesday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019