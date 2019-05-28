|
Richard L. Gollnick, 77, Green Bay passed away at home, under Hospice Care from the complications of Parkinson's on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Richard was born December 29, 1941 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Walter and Evelyn (Gehrts) Gollnick.
Richard was a true renaissance man: He served his country in the US Army. He played the flute in the Army Band and loved classical music.
Richard has been a truck driver and construction worker. He spent 3 years in Alaska, briefly as a bartender and taxi driver and finished his stay in Alaska as an Operating Engineer on the Alaska Pipeline. He was a certified scuba diver, a parachutist, a talented singer who performed at many weddings, and was a professional ballroom dancer and instructor, who along with his former wife, Janet Gollnick, operated Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Green Bay. He obtained his degree in Math and Physics and then taught high school in Shiocton. After a year of teaching, he realized that he couldn't afford to be a teacher and became a financial consultant and CFP with Smith Barney.
He was a longtime member of the Optimist Club of Green Bay where he served as President, Lt. Governor and finally Governor of the Wisconsin/UP Region.
Richard and Anne had many adventures and travels in their life. They had a home in Lucca, Italy for 8 years, which was the experience of a lifetime.
They hiked the Grand Canyon 6 times together and Richard had to hike it one more time after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's. He made it!
They also rafted the Canyon on a 15-day journey. He loved paddling a kayak through the rapids. He only flipped once!
They took a week long working cruise on a tall ship in Camden, Maine, and have visited India, Cuba, Mexico, most of Europe and toured many
National Parks.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anne; Children, Ted (Jennifer) Balthazor and their children Nathan, Norah, Nicholas and Nolan; Shelly (Bob) Jahnke and their daughter Sarah (Clark) VanDer Perren; Great-granddaughters, Aria Claire and Luna Rose; his stepmother Marge Gollnick; Brothers Robin Gollnick and Ralph Gollnick; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Irene) Kiefer, Stan Kiefer, Sue (Ted) Blohm, Bill (Jodee) Kiefer, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brother, Fred.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue in DePere from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Full military honors will be conducted at 7:00 pm. A celebration of his life, will be held by the family at a later date.
Richard's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice especially Joann and Eddie and to the caregivers from Home Instead.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for . Please send all donations made payable to the Foundation and send in care of Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue, DePere, WI 54115
