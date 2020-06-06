Richard "Dick" Lardinois
Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Lardinois, 74, passed peacefully at home, with his family by his side on June 5, 2020. Dick was born on March 30, 1946 in Howard to the late Vernal and Donald Lardinois. He was the only boy of five kids.
Dick worked at Tectron Tube and retired in 2010. He married Diane Heim, affectionately known as "Sweetie Pie" and "Dearie Dear", on June 1, 1968 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Dick always said that it was love at first sight and he knew Diane was the girl of his dreams. Together they owned and operated Lardinois Trucking and Diane's Lawn Ornaments. Dick always worked two jobs so Diane could stay at home and raise the children. He enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire with beer and telling stories.
Dick was a hardworking, honest man and wants to be remembered as "One Cool Dude".
Dick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane; daughter, Laurie (Mark) Karczewski; son, Timothy (Jennifer) Lardinois; grandson, Connor Lardinois, who he lovingly named "Connor Boy" at a youg age. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy (Arlyn) Holewinski, Sally (Gary) Kimps, Joanne (Judson) Simmons, Wendy (Todd) LaBorde; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol Zellner, Donna Heim, MaryAnn Zellner, Thomas (Lorraine) Heim; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially his furry cat friend, Hans.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Lardinois; his parents, Vernal and Donald; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Andrew and Martha Heim; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clifford Zellner, Larry Heim, Keith Zellner, Milton and Kathleen Heim; and nephew, Andy Heim.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Monday. A private Family Mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Dick Lardinois' family and they will be forwarded on.
The family would like to thank the 7th floor nurses at St. Vincent Hospital, Unity Hospice, especially Hallie, Tara, Karen and Jessica. They would also like to thank Davita Titletown Dialysis Center for all their care.
To the world you are one person, to one person you are the world.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.