Richard Larsen
Richard Larsen

Green Bay - On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Richard Larsen, a loving father and friend, passed away at the age of 52. Rich was born on Febuary 4, 1968 in Green Bay, WI to Curt and Cynthia (Duaime) Larsen. Rich had respect for nature and a passion for fishing; as well as eating those fish. Rich also enjoyed passing the time with friends and family, always ready to have a good time. Rich was also a keen rock 'n roll lover. He was known as a guy one could always count on. Rich was preceded in death by his sister, Samara, his mother, Cynthia, his step-mother, Linda and his father, Curt. He is survived by his two children, Brianna (Pettigrew) and Cole Larsen. Also his three brothers, David, Joel and Michael Larsen. Many other close family members and friends as well. Rich's Private family and close friends funeral is being held at Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Rd, Green Bay, WI 54303; from 1-3pm Friday, November 13. A Public Celebration of Life gathering is being held at Turn it Up Tap, 1689 E Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54302; from 4-8pm Friday, November 13.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
