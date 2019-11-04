|
Richard "Dick" Lemmen
Oconto Falls - Richard "Dick" Lemmen, 86, Oconto Falls, died suddenly of natural causes Saturday evening, November 2, 2019 at home. He was born April 7, 1933 on the family farm in rural DePere to Mathew and Caroline (Bos) Lemmen. As a young man, Dick served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.
On August 11, 1956 he married Mary Alberts at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. Following their marriage the couple lived in the Pulaski area where they farmed. In 1967, they moved to rural Oconto Falls where they started their own cattle business and continued farming. Dick had a soft spot in his heart for all animals, especially cattle and horses, and attended numerous auctions all over the state of Wisconsin. He once served on the board of directors of Bonduel Equity. Along with his wife Mary, they used to enjoy square dancing and were members at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spruce. Dick was a proud member of Frontier Farmers and the Oconto Falls American Legion Post #302.
Survivors are his very good and dear friends, Bob and Laurie Maloney, Mike and Jodi Pennings, Pat and Suzi Laughlin, John and Mary Woods and their families; two special nephews, Gary and Dale Lemmen; his siblings, Robert and Bernard "Bud" (Jean) Lemmen, Bernice Hermsen, Bernadette "Sis" (Gene) Egnarski; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen Lemmen, Judy (Ed) Sasnowski, John (fiancé Pat Wiktorek) Alberts, Bonita Alberts, Gerrie (Ken) Tenor, Jan (Larry) Balza and Jane (Denny) Tenor; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; and the Grumpy Old Fishermen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary on October 12, 2017, three brothers, Wilbert (Norma), John and Norbert (Florence) Lemmen, two sisters, Catherine (John) Lemerond and Henrietta (Don) Schaetz, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lemmen, Sally Alberts, Gene Hermsen, Norbert Alberts, Joan (Bill) Frankow and Vonnie (Carl) Mande, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held after 9:30am Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service at 12:30pm Sunday. Cremation will follow with burial of the urn in Pine Hill Cemetery, Town of Spruce.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019