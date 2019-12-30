|
Richard Michael Brown
Menominee, MI - Richard Michael Brown, 68, of Menominee, MI, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, WI. Rich graduated from Gwinn High School in 1970, where he excelled in basketball. He attended Michigan Tech on a basketball scholarship. After two years, he was recruited to Northern Michigan University to play with the NMU Wildcats. He graduated in 1975. Rich and his wife, Deb, lived in Marquette, Michigan where Rich worked for Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company. After many years, they moved to Green Bay, WI where Rich worked for Carver Yachts. In his retirement, Rich enjoyed his Cottage on the Shore in Menominee, MI. He was happiest sitting on the deck with Deb, and looking at the bay with a cocktail in his hand. Rich spent several years remodeling the cottage and was proud to call it home. To get away from the snowy winters on the shores of Michigan, Rich and Deb relaxed on the sunny beaches in Florida.
Rich is survived by: his wife, Deb, of 44 years; parents Bob Brown of Marquette, MI, Phil and Fay Fedoruk of Munising, MI; brothers Neal, Jim, and David Brown, Phil (Taty) Fedoruk; sisters Joy Reddoor, Michelle and Patty Fedoruk; brother-in-law Gary (Linda) Reno, sister-in-law Sharon Boyer, nieces Amy (Chad) Koonce, Abigail and Olivia Koonce, Brigitte Brown; nephews Sebastian and Declan Reno, Robert Reddoor. Rich was preceded in death by his mother Judith Brown, sister Terri Fedoruk, in-laws Wally and Leone Reno, brother-in-law Jim Reno, and nephew Eric Reno.
Visitation will be held at the Cadieu Funeral Home, 549 10th Avenue Menominee, MI from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on January 2nd; Followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00pm.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay, WI for the exceptional care given to Rich and his family.
Peace of the Beach - author unknown
"The tide recedes, but leaves behind bright seashells on the sand. The sun goes down, but gentle warmth still lingers on the land. The music stops, yet echoes on in sweet, soulful refrains. For every joy that passes something beautiful remains."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020