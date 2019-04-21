|
Richard "Dick" Micke
Reedsville - Richard "Dick" Micke, age 74 of Reedsville, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born on March 15, 1945 in Green Bay, son of the late Raymond and Rosella (Vandenberg) Micke. Dick married Nancy Klug on July 13, 1973 in Morrison. He loved farming, and farmed in the local area his entire life. He also loved spending time with his family and frriends. He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Brillion. Survivors include his wife Nancy, his children, Patrick Micke and friend Cheryl of Kaukauna, Andrea Micke of Reedsville, Brian (Jill) Micke of Brillion, Kevin Micke and friend Amanda of Reedsville, his grandchildren, Brandon, Will, Anastasia, William, Grace, Dominic and Cole, a great grandson Noah, brothers, Donald Micke and friend Margaret, Kenn (Dorothy) Micke, Dale (Nancy) Micke and Dennis (Linda) Micke, and a sister-in-law, Tessie Micke. He is further survived by Nancys family, Judy Wicker, Ronald Malach, Joyce (Don) Ossmann, Myra (Ken) Jahnke, Stephen Klug and friend Cork and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Alan Micke, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rufus and Gertrude Klug, brother-in-law Paul Wicker, sisters-in-law, Lola Malach, Mary Micke and Laurie Krueger. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 1100 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. The Rev. Tom Pomeroy will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service to conclude the visitation Monday evening, and continue on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019