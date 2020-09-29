1/1
Richard Moureau
1948 - 2020
Richard Moureau

De Pere - On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Richard Moureau, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 71. Richard was born in Green Bay on October 24, 1948 to Edwin and Anna (Matuszeski) Moureau. He graduated from East High School in 1969.

Richard has two daughters from his first marriage, Lisa and Maryann. Richard worked at Larson's Canning for many years, Broadway Automotive and WalMart in DePere. Richard married Raeneen (Ashworth) in 2009 and they lived happily in DePere with Julissianna Keup, great grand daughter and Daisy our dog.

Richard was preceded in death by brothers Billy and David, his father and mother and grandson Zach. He is survived by brothers Jimmy and Roger, sisters Suzanne, Carol (Rzad), Janice, Bonnie and Cindy, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No viewing or service will be held before cremation. Richard loved his family and the Packers and his smile and jokes will be greatly missed.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
