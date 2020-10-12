Richard Nelson
Gillett - Richard "Dick" W. Nelson, age 82 of Gillett, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 9. 2020. Richard was born on March 27, 1938 to the late William and Ella (Zahn) Nelson, their only child, in Suring. He graduated from Suring High School with the Class of 1957. Over the course of his life, Richard worked many jobs, including at Zahn's Forest Products with his uncles, Harry Kasten's Mobil delivery truck, Warvel's restored antiques, Gillett Cement Products for 22 years, and the Town of Gillett for 17 years. From 1986 to 1994, Richard owned R&R Service in Suring with his son, Rodney. For the past 6 years, he worked as a supervisor on the Oconto County Board until his retirement this past February.
On July 30, 1960, Richard married Carol Suring at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hayes and they celebrated 60 years together. For the first two years of their marriage, the couple resided in Suring before moving to Gillett and raising their three children: Wanda, Rodney and Hope. Richard loved driving truck, especially plowing snow, and cutting wood with his grandsons. While Richard participated in FFA in high school, he didn't share the same farm passions as his wife. Even so, he would help Carol with various projects on the weekends. Richard was a social man who loved going to the Shell Station and the Cracked Cup, both in Gillett, for coffee whenever he was able. He was a 4-H Leader for Automotive and Goats for 50 years. He was also a member of St. John Riverside Lutheran Church and also served as church president for many years. Richard further served as the local Lutheran Laymen's League president for close to 20 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carol; 2 children, Rodney (Christine) Nelson and Hope (Eric) Schmidt; 6 grandchildren, Heather Rudie, Alyssa (Mike) Green, Mandalyn (Jon) Christensen, Wyatt (Kierstin Genz) Nelson, Dylan Nelson, and Temperance Schmidt; a great grandson on the way; son-in-law, Todd (Gail) Rudie; mother-in-law, Mavis Suring; brother-in-law, Lee (Gloria) Suring. He is further survived by cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wanda Rudie; father-in-law, Rodean Suring; brother-in-law, Thomas Suring.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. John Riverside Lutheran Church (5686 State Hwy 32 S, Gillett, WI 54124) from 1 PM until the funeral service at 3 PM with Pastor James Athey officiating. Richard will be interred at St. John Riverside Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.