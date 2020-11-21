1/1
Richard Olson
1936 - 2020
Richard Olson

Suring - Richard L. Olson, age 84 of Oconto Falls (formerly of Suring), passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Richard was born on January 22, 1936 as Donald Knaab and was adopted by the late Oscar and Meryle Olson and renamed Richard L. Olson.

Richard served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Diamond Head from 1959-1961. On July 8, 1961 Richard married Marlene Christensen. The couple resided in Suring and raised two children. Richard worked at Gillett Plywood for a time and then at Memline/Nu-Line in Suring for many years until his retirement. Richard's hobbies included woodworking, fishing and hunting.

Richard is survived by his two children, Sandra (Benny) Stuewer of Fond Du Lac and Daniel Olson of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren, Thomas Stuewer, William (Katie) Stuewer, and Eric Stuewer; four great-grandchildren, Maddyson, Tayden, William Jr., and Katniss. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his adoptive parents; his wife, Marlene; an infant son, Michael; 2 brothers, Keith and Kenneth.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 11 am until the funeral service at 12 pm. Richard will be interred at Frostville Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Meadowbrook at Oconto Falls (formerly Atrium Post Acute Care Center) for the care and compassion offered during his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gruetzmacher Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Suring, WI 54174.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
or

