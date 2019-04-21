|
|
Richard (Rick) Patterson
Green Bay - It is with great regret and sadness that we inform you of the passing of Richard (Rick) Patterson. He passed away at the age of 70 on Friday, April 12. Rick was born in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay West High School. His free time was spent with family, watching movies, playing video games, enjoying a martini, and taking rides in his Corvettes as a member of the Corvette's of the Bay Club. He loved working around his house, planting thousands of flowers, and making endless walking paths to enjoy the beautiful setting he created. He also tremendously enjoyed the Christmas season decorating his house with countless displays and lights. Summer was the time he enjoyed his Friday golf "with the ladies"- Kathy, Blondie, and Bubby. His Thursday "golf with the guys" Doc, Coot, Dave, Tisch, and brother Bob. He will be sadly missed at Mid Vallee Golf Course and the Thursday Men's league.
He was a loving grandfather, father, brother, and friend. His job and passion was R.J. Jacques Inc. the company he worked for since he was 18 and then bought in 1983. A great number of companies, individuals, and especially churches in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, have been directly impacted by him over his long career. Building restoration was something he was passionate about, and truly enjoyed doing for a living, he put his heart and soul into his work. He was a caring and very generous person to work for, and treated his employees like extended family.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard (Pete) and Eleanor (nee De Vleeshower).
He is survived by his siblings, Jolene Wery, Tom (Patti) and Bob aka Paddymelt. His children, Steve Patterson, Lisa (Troy) Schmidt, and Travis (fiancée Rachel). His grandchildren Bridget, Miranda, Reid, Zachary, Cassadra Jo (CJ), Samantha, Michaela, and Gavin. He is further survived by his two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Rick's wishes there will be no funeral or public visitation, only a small private viewing for immediate family that was held April 19. Please keep the family in your thoughts as they grieve through this difficult time. Any condolences or wishes may be done through a . Rick was particularly fond of Veteran charities. Malcore Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019