Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Apostle's Episcopal Church-Oneida (the Stone Church)
2937 Freedom Rd
Oneida, WI
Memorial service
Following Services
Holy Apostle's Episcopal Church-Oneida (the Stone Church)
2937 Freedom Rd
Oneida, WI
Richard "Rick" Prevost


Richard "Rick" Prevost Obituary
Richard "Rick" Prevost

Oneida - Richard (Rick) Prevost, 64, started his journey into the spirit world on June 14, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1955, the son of the late Abel and Irene (Archiquette) Prevost.

He was united in marriage to Pamela Antolec in June 1973. They had two children Michael (Lori) Prevost and Jennifer (Jon) Shelton, Sr.

Rick enjoyed harness racing, especially being a driver/trainer of harness horses. He was an avid hunter and archer. He also liked riding his trike and the mule. Being a conversationalist, Rick appreciated the exchanging of ideas. He was an active member of Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, where he served as an usher during his youth.

Rick is survived by his loving partner Georgi Mielke, his children and their spouses; grandchildren: Andrew, Ryan, Austin, Alex, Jon Jr., Samuel, Sophia, and Torie; great-grandchildren: Audi, Abel, Paislee, Tytus, and Lincoln; siblings: Carl Prevost, Inez (Greg) Douglas, Jeff (Laura) Prevost, Grace (Jeff) Koehler; numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his presents, brother, Willard Prevost; Uncle, Emerson (Archie) Archiquette.

Visitation for Rick will be Thursday, June 20 from 9-10:30am at Holy Apostle's Episcopal Church-Oneida (the Stone Church), 2937 Freedom Rd, Oneida. A memorial service will follow with Deacon Debbie Heckel officiating.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2019
