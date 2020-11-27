Richard R. Boyer
Howard - Richard R. Boyer, 85, Howard, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1935 to Wilfred and Esther (Cornelissen) Boyer.
Richard graduated from Green Bay East High School. He proudly worked for many years and retired from SuperValu. In April, 1967 Richard married Jean Krause.
His family was most important to him, especially being able to spend time with his grandchildren. Richard also appreciated his good neighbor, Mike.
Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean; children, Dennis (Stacey) Boyer and Mike (Lori Krueger) Boyer; grandchildren, Emily and Samantha Boyer; brother, Bob Boyer; special nephew, Peter; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, David Boyer; his parents, and brother, Jim Boyer.
A private family service will be held. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Richard Boyer's family and they will be forwarded on.
A special thank you is extended to Dr. Winkler, and the staffs of Green Bay Oncology, Unity Hospice and the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence.