Richard R. "Chappy" Chapman
Green Bay - Richard R. "Chappy" Chapman, of Onieda, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 in The Villages, Florida.
He was born to the late Charles and Helen (Hauden) Chapman on February 7, 1934 in Milwaukee. Chappy graduated from Madison West in 1952 and served in the United States Army from 1954 until 1956. He worked for Wisconsin Bell until his retirement in 1986; following his retirement, he opened Chapman Communication Services. In July of 2014, Chappy married Barbara Weekes at Calvary Lutheran Church. Chappy loved woodworking, especially making cabinets and furniture. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, reading, travelling and being outdoors.
Chappy is survived by his wife, Barbara Chapman; children, Jim (Patti) Chapman, Nancy (Nick LeGros) Fuller, Sally (Jan) Dery, Steve (Lorna) Kutchera, Gregg (Ann) Wolfe, Heidi (Terry) Heyroth, Rachel (Paul) Amicangelo, and Tammy Bergene; 13 grandchilden and 13 great-granchildren; brother-in-law, Paul (Lois) Kerscher, sister-in-law, Nola (Dan) Warren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Chapman, and second wife, Nancy Chapman.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 South Ridge Road, Green Bay, from 8:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev. Jeff Fricke officiating. Entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared on Chappy's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , , or a .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019