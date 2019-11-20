|
|
Richard R. "Ric" Varick
Town of Center - Richard R. "Ric" Varick, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A vigil service will conclude the evening. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at Saint Edward Catholic Church, W2926 State Highway 47, Appleton, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
A complete obituary can be found at www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019