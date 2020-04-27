|
Richard Richter Sr.
Oconto - Richard E. Richter Sr., 89 of Oconto, passed away on April 25, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to the late Emil and Aurelia Richter on December 2, 1930 in Oconto. He graduated from Oconto High School in 1950. He married the love of his Life Joyce Rasmussen on February 3, 1951. He started working with his father at Richter Lumber and Wood Working Plant in Oconto. He took it over when his father died. He was active in the community and St. Peters Church. Dick was president of the gun club and Holy Name. He loved to play cards, fish, hunt, and camp with his family. He loved going in the woods and cutting wood for the winter. Dick is going to be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Joyce, five children Rick (Carol), Robert (Kathy), Edward (Chery), Donald (Sue) and Linda Richter. Eleven grandchildren Kady (John) Martin, Rob (Michelle), Matt (Lara), Abbey (Brandon) Richter, Jenn, Jaclyn Tucker, Jody, Pat (Cindy) Richter, Bruce (Jelly) Villmor, June (Matt) Murphy and Mary (Andy) Villmor. Eleven great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren, one sister Karen (Bill) O'Sullivan, 5 God Children Debbie Krygrel, Debbie Groll, Janice Lang, Kevin Dugre and Bill Dodds and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister Dorothy O'Malley.
The family would like to thank Dr. Truseau, Bellin Hospital, Oconto Rescue Squad, the hospice crew, neighbors, relatives and friends for their prayers and for their compassion and care.
Due to the Corona Virus, a private service will be held. Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2020